2022 NHL Draft: Wild go with Rieger Lorenz at 56th overall

With their second pick in the draft's second round, the Minnesota Wild selected Rieger Lorenz of the Okotoks Oilers.

The #mnwild selects LW Rieger Lorenz with the No. 56 overall pick of the 2022 #NHLDraft. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, spent the 2021-22 season with Okotoks of the Albert Junior Hockey League (AJHL) and tallied 85 points (38-47=85) in 60 games. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) July 8, 2022

Rieger is committed to the University of Denver and will join some NHL prospects like Bobby Brink (Philadelphia Flyers) and Carter Mazur (Detroit Red Wings).

Ranked at 42 in Scott Wheeler of The Athletics Top 100 Prospects Ranking, Wheeler had this to say about the plus-sized winger;