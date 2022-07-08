 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Wild select Michael Milne 89th overall

Winger played for the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL last season.

By Matthew D. Smith
Mikey Milne of the Winnipeg Ice
The Minnesota Wild continue stocking up on wingers after selecting Michael “Mikey” Milne from the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL with the 89th overall pick.

At 19 years old — turning 20 on September 21 — Milne is one of the more senior players available in the draft but used his hustle and effort to tally 81 points in 68 games in his third season with the Winnipeg Ice.

A 5’ 11”, 185-pound frame doesn’t give him a considerable edge in the physical game. Still, the Wild have plenty of experience with smaller forwards excelling by just being flat-out competitive, like Connor Dewar.

Few match Milne’s work rate, which shows up in his off-puck impact. Intense close outs to point allow him to pile up the steals, while equal pressure on the forecheck and backcheck force turnovers. He takes the extra stride to ensure he’s leveraging the puck carrier and establishing body positioning. Usually first on loose pucks, and when he isn’t, he often wins the ensuing battle. - EliteProspects 2021 NHL Draft Guide

