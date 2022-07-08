2022 NHL Draft: Wild select Michael Milne 89th overall

The Minnesota Wild continue stocking up on wingers after selecting Michael “Mikey” Milne from the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL with the 89th overall pick.

Starting to see some overagers go. Mikey Milne selected 89th overall by Minnesota. Had him 96th on my list. He had 81 points in 68 games this season and plays with a lot of energy. Had to wait a long time for this, but deserved selection. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) July 8, 2022

At 19 years old — turning 20 on September 21 — Milne is one of the more senior players available in the draft but used his hustle and effort to tally 81 points in 68 games in his third season with the Winnipeg Ice.

More notes on #mnwild draftee Michael Milne: The left-shot forward ranked second in the WHL with a plus-56 rating during the 2021-22 season. He ranked second on Winnipeg with 38 goals, T-2nd with 81 points, T-3rd with eight PPG, fourth with five GWG and T-4th with 43 assists. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) July 8, 2022

A 5’ 11”, 185-pound frame doesn’t give him a considerable edge in the physical game. Still, the Wild have plenty of experience with smaller forwards excelling by just being flat-out competitive, like Connor Dewar.