2022 NHL Draft: Ryan Healey selected by the Wild at 121st overall

With the 121st overall pick, in the 4th round, the Minnesota Wild selected Ryan Healey from the USHL.

At 6’ 1”, 179 pounds, the 18-year-old defenseman has room to grow and tallied 21 points in 59 games with his club last season. Committed to Harvard next year, Healey will have the opportunity to improve his skating with a competitive squad.

The #mnwild selects D Ryan Healey with the No. 121 overall pick of the 2022 #NHLDraft. The 6-foot, 172-pound native of Chicago, Ill., spent the 2021-22 season with Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and tallied 21 points (3-18=21) in 59 games. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) July 8, 2022

In his report, Nick Richard of Dobber Prospects described Healey as an “offensively talented blueliner who plays an aggressive game in all three zones. Will need to improve his mobility and refine his decision making but possesses NHL potential.”

Ryan Healey: point activation.



Every sequence in the clip follows the same pattern: move through the pass reception, head up to read the feet of the incoming defender, attack space in the opposite direction. Then, the skill shines.



Details enable skill.#2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/t0bd3eSsVC — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) May 31, 2022

The first defenseman the Wild have picked in the draft, Healey presents an attractive “swing for the fences” moment for the organization. He’s a raw project with plenty of upside. Even with the questions surrounding his skating ability and decision-making, Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Brackett doesn’t miss very often.

In Judd We Trust.