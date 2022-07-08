 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NHL Draft: Ryan Healey selected by the Wild at 121st overall

Harvard-commit played with the Sioux Falls Stampeded in the USHL last season.

By Matthew D. Smith
/ new
2022 USA Hockey All-American Game Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

With the 121st overall pick, in the 4th round, the Minnesota Wild selected Ryan Healey from the USHL.

At 6’ 1”, 179 pounds, the 18-year-old defenseman has room to grow and tallied 21 points in 59 games with his club last season. Committed to Harvard next year, Healey will have the opportunity to improve his skating with a competitive squad.

In his report, Nick Richard of Dobber Prospects described Healey as an “offensively talented blueliner who plays an aggressive game in all three zones. Will need to improve his mobility and refine his decision making but possesses NHL potential.”

The first defenseman the Wild have picked in the draft, Healey presents an attractive “swing for the fences” moment for the organization. He’s a raw project with plenty of upside. Even with the questions surrounding his skating ability and decision-making, Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Brackett doesn’t miss very often.

In Judd We Trust.

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...