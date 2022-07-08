2022 NHL Draft: Wild nab David Spacek at 153rd overall

With the 153rd pick of the draft, the Minnesota Wild selected defenseman David Spacek of the Sherbrooke Pheonix in the QMJHL.

The son of former NHLer Jaroslav Spacek, David was a draft re-entry after being passed up last year. In 57 games in the QMJHL, Spacek tallied 50 points in his first season with the team after playing previous seasons in the Czech league. Named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Spacek looked comfortable on the smaller ice. His offensive production saw a considerable jump facing the lesser competition on this side of the Atlantic.

"David is a thick body, two-way defenseman, that can generate offense from the back end," says #mnwild's Brackett. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) July 8, 2022

The talent jump made by Spacek, and his pedigree, give faith that maybe he has another developmental leap in him. The accolades, the production and the size all point to an intriguing prospect. Spacek is one to keep an eye on.

Maybe the worst thing he becomes is like his dad, who played over 800 NHL games, won a couple of Olympic medals and was a defensive stalwart late into his 30s.