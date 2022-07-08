 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Wild select Servac Petrovsky at 185th overall

That’s it, folks!

By Thomas P. Williams
2022 NHL Scouting Combine Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild have finalized their crop of the 2022 NHL Draft after selecting Slovakian center Servac Petrovsky in the sixth round at 185th overall.

Petrovsky has a very late birthday and if he was born just a month or so later, he would be eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft instead, so this is a pick made with a keen eye on his upside.

After playing some junior hockey in Czechia and Slovakia, he made the trip over to North America and suited up for the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack, scoring 28 goals and 54 points in 65 games, which is not bad at all for a sixth-round center that is still 17 years old. And even at the Under-18 Worlds, he managed to earn 11 points in eight games for his country.

With all those stats, there is no wonder why he was ranked as high as 87th overall by some outlets, and had a consensus ranking around pick no. 100 or so. Considering the Wild nabbed him so much later, this could be a very solid swing-for-the-fences kind of pick.

And, he has some slick ass hands.

With no seventh-round pick, the Wild are all done with the 2022 NHL Draft!

