Wilderness Walk: Marco Rossi feels ready for NHL

That’s Wild
- Marco Rossi spent a lot of time in the AHL last season playing in all situations in every game he could, but now he feels more than ready to take on the NHL next season, as some are expecting him to make the full-time jump. [NHL dot com]
- Speaking of the new season, the Minnesota Wild announced their jersey patch sponsor. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The 2022 World Junior Championship started yesterday and we have you covered. Here is a giant list of every game at least one of the eight Wild prospects will be playing in during the group stage. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Our Top 25 Under 25 list has started! First, at No. 25, is forward Mason Shaw after an impressive AHL season but the high ceiling of other young players has knocked him down a bit. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Could a rule change help the Wild’s dreadful penalty kill? [10K Rinks]
- The Wild rank fairly high when ranking all 32 team’s center depth...surprisingly. [TSN]
Off the trail...
- The Boston Bruins got two franchise legends back. Well, one played last season but they’re getting one back after taking a year to go play back in Czechia. Anyways, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are going to play for the Bruins next season for basically nothing. [SCOC]
- Oof, after acquiring Max Pacioretty, the Carolina Hurricanes announced that the winger will be out for approximately six months. [TSN]
