Wilderness Walk: Marian Gaborik giving advice

That’s Wild
- A Minnesota Wild legend is pacing the torch to the next wave of Slovakian talent in the NHL. In a recent interview, Marian Gaborik explained that he has been keeping in touch with Montreal Canadiens first-overall selection Juraj Slafkovsky as he makes his next big step into the best league in the world. [NHL dot com]
- At the second day of the 2022 World Juniors, there was not much to say. The goaltending prospect was the best player and one played so bad that he had to be scratched the next game. Not great from our Wild boys. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Instead of moving on to our next player in our Top 25 Under 25 yesterday, we took a look through the eligible players that were left unranked. [Hockey Wilderness]
- What are some upcoming roster battles the Wild will have? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Vegas Golden Knights just lost their starting goaltender for the entire 2022-23 season, as Robin Lehner requires major surgery this summer, leaving the net open. That franchise is doomed and that’s fine. [Yahoo Sports]
- Connor McDavid and some other Edmonton Oilers remember superfan Ben Stelter. [NHL dot com]
