Wilderness Walk: Wild finalist to sign Sammy Walker

- The Minnesota Wild have been playing it cool in free agency. They have focused on some minor deals to get through their current cap crunch and leaving some open spots for young players to battle for during training camp. One name that they have been connected to is University of Minnesota Gophers captain and Edina, Minn. native Sammy Walker. The 23-year-old center was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning but he will reportedly not go back to school for his fifth year and turn pro next season. Of course, his hometown Wild are expected to be a player in this.
NHL free agent Sammy Walker, the soon-to-be former #gophers captain, has begun eliminating teams and could make a decision by the end of the day, per source. May go into tomorrow. #mnwild remains a possibility.— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 16, 2022
(He did not make a decision by the end of that day, but it might be soon)
- Russo just keeps on getting the Minnesota hits. In his latest piece, he went over to Austria to visit Marco Rossi and his seemingly wonderful family. You should read this for the imagery of where the Rossi’s live, a picturesque and modest house just miles away from the Alps. Insane. [The Athletic]
- The World Juniors group stage has wrapped up and it was finalized by some brutal play coming from the two Canadian Wild prospects at the tournament. Not really what we hoped for. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Our Top 25 Under 25 list this year continues and the latest addition is Boston College center Nikita Nesterenko, who in his sophomore year put out yet another productive season and will certainly be getting the itch to turn pro sooner rather than later. He comes in at No. 21. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- Mark Scheifele is a little bit of a weird case for the Winnipeg Jets, but nevertheless, he’s excited to be back playing for a team that he was rumored to leave this summer. [NHL dot com]
- Calgary Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau (weird to type out) has announced that he will donate his brain to science after he dies, to further the study of what hockey does to someone’s brain. [TSN]
