Wilderness Walk: Marco Rossi and his family

That’s Wild
- In case you haven’t read it yet, The Athletic’s Michael Russo put out an enjoyable piece after visiting Minnesota Wild top prospect Marco Rossi’s family home in Austria. It includes stories of his father making long drives when Marco was just a kid pursuing hockey, and how he almost killed a horse when he was practicing shots outside his house. [The Athletic]
- Our Top 25 Under 25 series continues and most recently, we featured Boston College defenseman Marshall Warren, who impressed after he got more of an opportunity and will surely get even more next season, with a couple top players graduating from the Eagles. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Worried that without Kevin Fiala the Wild will suddenly not be one of the top goal-scoring teams in the league? Well there is someone big enough to fill his shoes in Matt Boldy. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Boston Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell has looked electric in the World Juniors this month, so now they face the tough question: Where the hell does he play next season? [SCOC]
- Goaltenders are weird, but here is an attempt at grading the goaltending depth of all 32 NHL teams. [TSN]
- One of the stranger stories you will read: Wayne Gretzky was sued for $10 million for allegedly lying about weight loss gum. [Yahoo Sports]
