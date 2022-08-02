 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov back in Minnesota

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
St Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild - Game Five Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Michael Russo gave us all an important update on Monday afternoon. Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov has, after multiple failed attempts, finally left Russia to return to the United States safe and sound. Without any concern about not having their star for training camp in some geopolitical confrontation, the team can breathe. [The Athletic]
  • Here’s a neat hypothetical: What if Kaprizov came over when he was 19 years old, instead of five years after he was drafted? [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

