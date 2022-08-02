Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov back in Minnesota

That’s Wild
- Michael Russo gave us all an important update on Monday afternoon. Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov has, after multiple failed attempts, finally left Russia to return to the United States safe and sound. Without any concern about not having their star for training camp in some geopolitical confrontation, the team can breathe. [The Athletic]
- Here’s a neat hypothetical: What if Kaprizov came over when he was 19 years old, instead of five years after he was drafted? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Hockey Canada has failed hockey and Canada. [Defector]
- Vancouver Canucks goalie Michael DiPietro’s agent said that the team “dropped the ball” with the player’s development amid rumors that he will be leaving the team this summer. [Yahoo Sports]
- Nazem Kadri is somehow still a free agent, so where are some possible teams that could sign the big-time center? The Colorado Avalanche? New York Islanders? Hm. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...