Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov listed on top winger list

That’s Wild
- Our very own Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov was named third on the NHL Network’s list of the top wingers in the league.
Presenting the Top 20 Wings Right Now! #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/8X22NpGDyn— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 21, 2022
- Wrapping up our coverage of this year’s World Junior Championship, we look at the players that were involved during the final day of games. Some awards were awarded, some goals were scored, some players disappointed. [Hockey Wilderness]
- ICYMI, the Wild signed University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker and the center will most likely get his start in the AHL. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild should maybe experiment a little bit with the forward lines next season. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Goaltenders drafted deep into the draft are playing some big minutes in the NHL. [TSN]
- There are still a lot of restricted free agents unsigned and just a month before training camp opens up. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- Nazem Kadri is pretty damn excited to get started with the Calgary Flames. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...