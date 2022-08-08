Top 25 Under 25: It’s time!

With the NHL pre-season still a month or so away, it’s now the perfect time to look at the current young core and key prospects of the Minnesota Wild. It’s Top 25 Under 25 time!

We will be taking every player under the age of 25 in the Wild system, from the likes of Matthew Boldy all the way down to Servac Petrovsky, and stacking them against one another in a ranking. Six of our writers created their own top-25 ranking of these players and we averaged out the positions to create one final and official Hockey Wilderness Top 25 Under 25 ranking.

It’s just our individual opinions, I guess. Some of us rank players higher based on potential, while others prefer what they have actually done and if they have made a high professional level already. It’s a whole lot of factors that ends up being a consensus ranking of players that are under the banner of the best hockey team on the planet.

This year is a little different than others. Just 12 months ago, we had players like Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway, and Joel Eriksson Ek to stick at the top of our lists as established NHL players. Now, all of a sudden, they have all graduated from this list and now the ranking is focused much more on the future and potential of young players.

It will be an incredibly interesting year and we hope you join us for the ride. Who will be the top player? Where will recent draftees like Liam Ohgren and Danila Yurov rank? It might be the most wide-open it’s ever been.

We’ll be starting it this week with one Top 25 Under 25 post coming out every day from Monday to Friday. Go Wild!