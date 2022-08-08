 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Daemon Hunt injured, out of World Juniors

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: JUL 14 Minnesota Wild Development Camp

  • The Minnesota Wild was originally going to have nine prospects represent the organization in Edmonton this month at the 2022 World Junior Championship, but unfortunately, due to an injury to Canadian defenseman Daemon Hunt during practice, it’s down to eight now.

After missing the eventually-postponed tournament in Dec. 2021 due to blocking a shot with his hand and having to bow out of the team, it looks like Hunt did a similar thing less than nine months later.

TSN’s Mark Masters mentions in a following tweet that Hunt’s spot in the lineup has now been taken over by fellow Wild prospect Ryan O’Rourke. So, I guess when one door closes, a window opens, or whatever.

