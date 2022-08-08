Wilderness Walk: Daemon Hunt injured, out of World Juniors

That’s Wild

The Minnesota Wild was originally going to have nine prospects represent the organization in Edmonton this month at the 2022 World Junior Championship, but unfortunately, due to an injury to Canadian defenseman Daemon Hunt during practice, it’s down to eight now.

UPDATE | Ethan Del Mastro has been added to ’s National Junior Team for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.



Daemon Hunt is unable to participate due to injury.



ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/Vs5gBIxaiF#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/O6CSXRFgdN — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) August 7, 2022

After missing the eventually-postponed tournament in Dec. 2021 due to blocking a shot with his hand and having to bow out of the team, it looks like Hunt did a similar thing less than nine months later.

Daemon Hunt slid to block a shot yesterday at practice … hurt his hand (aftermath in vid below)



Today, Team announces he won’t be able to play at WJC



Heartbreaking for Moose Jaw d-man who missed out on Dec team after fracturing finger in final selection camp scrimmage pic.twitter.com/rIMxOm2aqM — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 7, 2022

TSN’s Mark Masters mentions in a following tweet that Hunt’s spot in the lineup has now been taken over by fellow Wild prospect Ryan O’Rourke. So, I guess when one door closes, a window opens, or whatever.

Speaking of the World Juniors (that start on Tuesday), we looked at the nine Minnesota prospects that are going to be there. Obviously, it’s a little bit outdated now. [Hockey Wilderness]

Ryan Hartman has the potential to build upon his career year. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...