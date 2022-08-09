When and where you can watch Wild prospects at World Juniors

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship starts today and we cannot wait to watch these Under-20 hockey players get on the ice so we can finally watch the sport we love. It has only been a couple months without it, but that’s still too long.

The Minnesota Wild have a total of eight prospects participating in the tournament in Edmonton this year and we have already published a little bit of a preview detailing what we might be able to expect from each of them as the represent their respective countries.

But when are they playing and how will we watch? We also have those answers for you down below.

Schedule

Now that you’re familiar with all the Wild prospects that will be at the tournament, let’s check in on the games that they will be playing in. All games are available on NHL Network in the United States, or TSN in Canada. Times are CST. The specific prospects for those teams are in italics next to the country.

August 9

Czechia (Spacek) vs. Slovakia (Petrovsky) — 1:00 PM

United States (Peart, Faber) vs. Germany — 9:00 PM

August 10

Sweden (Wallstedt, Ohgren) vs. Switzerland — 1:00 PM

Latvia vs. Canada (Lambos, O’Rourke) — 5:00 PM

August 11

Finland vs. Czechia (Spacek) — 1:00 PM

Slovakia (Petrovsky) vs. Canada (Lambos, O’Rourke) — 5:00 PM

Switzerland vs. United States (Peart, Faber) — 9:00 PM

August 12

Austria vs. Sweden (Wallstedt, Ohgren) — 1:00 PM

Slovakia (Petrovsky) vs. Latvia — 5:00 PM

August 13

Austria vs. United States (Peart, Faber) — 1:00 PM

Canada (Lambos, O’Rourke) vs. Czechia (Spacek) — 5:00 PM

August 14

Finland vs. Slovakia (Petrovsky) — 1:00 PM

Czechia (Spacek) vs. Latvia — 5:00 PM

United States (Peart, Faber) vs. Sweden (Wallstedt, Ohgren) — 9:00 PM

August 15

Canada (Lambos, O’Rourke) vs. Finland — 5:00 PM

Sweden (Wallstedt, Ohgren) vs. Germany — 9:00 PM

...That’s a lot of hockey to watch and that’s fine by me.

This is just for the group stage, but there are certainly some top Wild prospects on the powerhouse countries like Canada, United States, and Sweden, that will most likely be involved in the tournament deep into the knockout stage and potentially playing for gold on Aug. 20. Happy prospect viewing!