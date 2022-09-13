Wilderness Walk: Best keep on getting better

That’s Wild
- We’re grinding through our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 ranking, and Iowa standout Mitchell Chaffee has clocked in at 17. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Marco Rossi should make up for lost time and be an impact player. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Well, after winning the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche are navigating their team-building with more glory in the future. Having waited until the negotiations are dead and dry, they locked up center Evan Rodrigues to a sweetheart of a deal that costs them basically nothing. I guess they are just ready to compete once again. [Mile High Hockey]
- The Montreal Canadiens announced Nick Suzuki as the team’s youngest ever captain on Monday. They also unveiled their jersey ad for everyone to get mad about. [TSN]
BREAKING: Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens pic.twitter.com/gU2bIkqt0H— Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) September 12, 2022
- Funny enough, the Philadelphia Flyers brought in John Tortorella to calm some nerves about not being absolute dogshit. Well, he already has concerns about the locker room and the roster. Hilarious. [Broad Street Hockey]
