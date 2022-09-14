Wilderness Walk: Is the goaltending good enough?

That’s Wild
- In a neat little package put together by The Athletic, the biggest questions facing each of the 32 NHL teams before training camp begins next week were posed to the reader. For the Minnesota Wild, one of the main concerns was about the goaltending and whether or not Marc-Andre Fleury can handle a full-season workload after the trade of Cam Talbot for now-backup Filip Gustavsson. [The Athletic]
- Well, we might get a little glimpse at the Wild’s future this week. The prospect showcase with the Chicago Blackhawks is this weekend and it will feature two games between the two club’s prospects. We won’t see all the names, but there are some good ones. [Hockey Wilderness]
- We’re continuing our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 ranking with Pavel Novak coming in at No. 16. It’s hard to really make light of anything that he is going through in his battle with cancer, or even try to talk about him as a player, but we just hope for the best. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Bill Guerin has a chance to squeeze some other general managers around the league. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Turns out, Johnny Hockey is staying in Calgary. Announced by the Flames on Tuesday, women’s hockey legend Rebecca Johnston will be joining the team in a development role.
We're proud to announce Rebecca Johnston will be joining the #Flames in a full-time role!— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 13, 2022
She’ll work within the player development team, assisting in prospect evaluations and on-ice instruction, and work with the @FlamesFdn in grassroots programs, growing in our community! pic.twitter.com/4zFSbUthFu
- The St. Louis Blues locked up Jordan Kyrou to a massive eight-year extension. [SLGT]
- What players should be feeling the pressure this regular season? Whether it is someone that earned a big contract they have to perform up to, or a newcomer that is just trying to figure out their new home — there are certainly some interesting narratives just beginning. [Yahoo Sports]
Loading comments...