Wilderness Walk: It’s PTO City over here

That’s Wild
- We get to see what some Minnesota Wild prospects look like in their colors, as they start to get some practice in for the prospect showcase happening this weekend.
Reporting for duty #mnwild pic.twitter.com/2KhJ4Itt3O— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 14, 2022
- Our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 ranking continues and Ryan O’Rourke is next, as he is slotted in the No. 15 spot. Not an incredible year for the young blueliner, but not the worst. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- With not a lot of transactions happening in the NHL, all we have right now are veteran players — or those unfortunately left without contracts this deep into summer — invited to training camps on professional try-outs. We have Zach Aston-Reese to the Toronto Maple Leafs; Eric Staal with the Florida Panthers; the Carolina Hurricanes invited Calvin de Haan. There’s loads of them right now. [NHL dot com]
- Turns out the Calgary Flames’ arena is literally falling apart. [Yahoo Sports]
- Nick Robertson is confident he has the ability to make the Leafs full-time roster in training camp. [Sportsnet]
- The Seattle Kraken have promoted former Wild data analyst Alexandra Mandrycky to the role of assistant general manager. That kicks ass. [DJLR]
