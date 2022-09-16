Wilderness Walk: Evason planning for more aggressive Wild

That’s Wild
- In a sitdown Q&A before the season starts, Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason spilled some beans on a wide array of topics, one of those being some changes in the tactics compared to last season. “The obvious thing will be how aggressive we’re going to be. That’ll be the different factor,” Evason said. “Both on our forecheck and (the opposing) neutral-zone entry, we’re going to be way more aggressive and we’re also going to be way more aggressive in the zone to put some heat on the team.” [The Athletic]
- We’re making through our list of the Top 25 Under 25 players and yesterday, it was defenseman Daemon Hunt at No. 14. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Alex Goligoski threw/shot the first pitch at last night’s Minnesota Twins game. Cool!
STRIKE! ⚾️— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 16, 2022
Goose pitched a two-seam slapshot fastball for his appearance at the mound with a quality start for the @Twins! #mnwild x #OneMN pic.twitter.com/2dWyp69lJS
Off the trail...
- A bunch of Canadian NHL stars spoke out about the Hockey Canada sexual assault case this year — some more than others were willing to get into specifics on how they felt. Connor McDavid is an emotionless piece of cardboard. [VIA]
- The Tkachuk brothers’ rivalry is getting even hotter as the Florida Panthers’ Matthew is set to see the Ottawa Senators’ Brady way more often now, after the trade this summer. [NHL dot com]
