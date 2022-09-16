 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Evason planning for more aggressive Wild

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
That’s Wild

  • In a sitdown Q&A before the season starts, Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason spilled some beans on a wide array of topics, one of those being some changes in the tactics compared to last season. “The obvious thing will be how aggressive we’re going to be. That’ll be the different factor,” Evason said. “Both on our forecheck and (the opposing) neutral-zone entry, we’re going to be way more aggressive and we’re also going to be way more aggressive in the zone to put some heat on the team.” [The Athletic]
  • We’re making through our list of the Top 25 Under 25 players and yesterday, it was defenseman Daemon Hunt at No. 14. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Alex Goligoski threw/shot the first pitch at last night’s Minnesota Twins game. Cool!

Off the trail...

  • A bunch of Canadian NHL stars spoke out about the Hockey Canada sexual assault case this year — some more than others were willing to get into specifics on how they felt. Connor McDavid is an emotionless piece of cardboard. [VIA]
  • The Tkachuk brothers’ rivalry is getting even hotter as the Florida Panthers’ Matthew is set to see the Ottawa Senators’ Brady way more often now, after the trade this summer. [NHL dot com]

