How to watch the Wild’s prospect showcase

The young members of the Minnesota Wild organization are suiting up this weekend to put on a little display of what they can do against the Chicago Blackhawks. The two scrimmages will be taking place in Chicago, so no hometown advantage for this roster, but they will be available for us to watch.

On Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:00 p.m. CT and on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:00 p.m. CT, there will be two exhibition games between these two clubs’ prospects. Both games will be available on the Blackhawks’ website for us to enjoy and put on our scouting glasses — or to just enjoy Marco Rossi dummying a bunch of Chicago defenders.

Speaking of Rossi, he will be joined by some other key Wild prospects like Carson Lambos, Adam Beckman, Jesper Wallstedt, and Ryan O’Rourke; while other interesting names in the lineup can be new draftees like Mikey Milne, Hunter Haight, and David Spacek. Nevertheless, this will be an interesting couple of days to finally watch some players represent our favorite hockey club.

The lineups for both games will most likely be tweeted out just before puck drop, but expect those top names to be on the first line or pairing and for Wallstedt to get a solid run in between the pipes.