Wilderness Walk: Wild heading to Des Moines

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild are heading to Des Moines. On October 11, the Wild will be hosting a free open practice for anyone to come by and look at the best hockey team on the planet do some drills and just hang out in Iowa. You will need to reserve your free ticket, via the link in the tweet below.
THE @mnwild ARE COMING TO DES MOINES FOR A FREE OPEN PRACTICE ON OCTOBER 11TH!— Iowa Wild (@IAWild) September 19, 2022
: https://t.co/vVDi3uZJUm pic.twitter.com/gaLre5rR6z
- Instead of continuing with this year’s list, we took a little reprieve to remember some guys. Looking back at the names of past Top 25 Under 25 rankings, we went on a journey. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Last week, Marc-Andre Fleury spoke about Cam Talbot wanting to leave the Wild after he signed his two-year contract extension. Turns out, he was a little surprised. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- The Pittsburgh Penguins kind of stunk last year, so where can improvement come from within the roster? [Pensburgh]
- Sidney Crosby went into great detail about he got drunk as hell at Nathan MacKinnon’s Stanley Cup party. [Yahoo Sports]
- Bill Daly answered a bunch of questions about the 2024 World Cup of Hockey. [ESPN]
