Wild announce training camp roster

We’re one day closer to hockey returning and how do we know that? Well, the Minnesota Wild announced their training camp roster on Tuesday afternoon.

Full to the brim of talent, we will get a sneak peek of the full-time NHL team while also getting a glimpse at the future, considering the Wild have stretched out the invite to 22 players that also attended the prospect showcase earlier this month.

Here’s all 58 dudes:

Forwards

Tyson Jost, Matt Boldy, Sam Steel, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Jordan Greenway, Nic Petan, Brandon Duhaime, Marco Rossi, Connor Dewar, Steven Fogarty, Mats Zuccarello, Ty Ronning (invite), Ryan Hartman, Hunter Haight, Mike O’Leary (invite), Adam Beckman, Sam Hentges, Joseph Cramarossa, Mason Shaw, Mikey Milne, Mitchell Chaffee, Vladislav Firstov, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Sammy Walker, Servac Petrovsky, Brandon Baddock, Tanner Kaspick (invite), Josh Pillar, Frederick Gaudreau, Kirill Kaprizov

Defensemen

Jon Merrill, Jacob Middleton, Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin, Alex Goligoski, Simon Johansson, Joe Hicketts, Ryan O’Rourke, Jared Spurgeon, Daemon Hunt, Dakota Mermis, Calen Addison, Andrej Sustr, Turner Ottenbreit (invite), Carson Lambos, Kyle Masters, David Spacek, Benjamin Finkelstein (invite)

Goaltenders

Marc-Andre Fleury, Jesper Wallstedt, Zane McIntyre, Filip Gustavsson, C.J. Motte (invite), Thomas Milic (invite), Hunter Jones

That’s a whole lot of players! No crazy veteran professional try-outs and no big surprises here.

The team did not release the full training camp schedule (knowing them, the second I hit publish on this, they will do exactly that) but we do at least have some preseason games that they will need to weave their camp around.

Sun., Sept. 25 — 3:00pm — vs. Colorado Avalanche

Tues., Sept. 27 — 8:00pm — @ Colorado Avalanche

Thurs., Sept. 29 — 7:00pm — @ Dallas Stars

Tues., Oct. 4 — 7:00pm — @ St. Louis Blues

Thurs., Oct. 6 — 7:00pm — vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Sat., Oct. 8 — 5:00pm — vs. Dallas Stars

Let’s watch some dang hockey.