Wilderness Walk: Retirements, etc.

That’s Wild
- Jack Peart’s high potential earned him the No. 13 spot on our Top 25 Under 25 list this year. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Minnesota Wild are starting their training camp soon, but there are at least five questions that will hopefully be answered. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Speaking of that training camp, the Wild announced the full roster. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- Yesterday was a little bit of a shocking day. A duo of defenseman that more or less defined the modern era of blueliners announced that they have retired. First, Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is probably destined for more glory later on. [SCOC]
- Longtime Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban followed suit and hung up his skates permanently after 13 years in the NHL. [Yahoo Sports]
- And for someone that has been so generous with his time and money to help his surrounding community, Subban should be remembered for what he did for others. [Yahoo Sports]
- Oh, and Keith Yandle also retired. [Broad Street Hockey]
- In opposite news, Nathan MacKinnon decided to be the highest-paid player in the league and stay with Colorado until 2031. [Mile High Hockey]
