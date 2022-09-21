 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Retirements, etc.

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
New Jersey Devils v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

Off the trail...

  • Yesterday was a little bit of a shocking day. A duo of defenseman that more or less defined the modern era of blueliners announced that they have retired. First, Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is probably destined for more glory later on. [SCOC]
  • Longtime Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban followed suit and hung up his skates permanently after 13 years in the NHL. [Yahoo Sports]
  • And for someone that has been so generous with his time and money to help his surrounding community, Subban should be remembered for what he did for others. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Oh, and Keith Yandle also retired. [Broad Street Hockey]
  • In opposite news, Nathan MacKinnon decided to be the highest-paid player in the league and stay with Colorado until 2031. [Mile High Hockey]

