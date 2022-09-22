 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Media Day in Minnesota

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • The day before a massive amount of players are running through drills, hoping to make the Minnesota Wild’s roster, the team held media day and the players generally just got to hang around, get pictures taken of them, and skate a little bit.
  • Tyson Jost is still a player some believe in, but his experience in St. Paul has been fairly lackluster. He might be something in the future (still) so that has earned him the No. 13 spot on our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 list. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The competition on the blue line is about to heat up. [10K Rinks]

