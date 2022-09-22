Wilderness Walk: Media Day in Minnesota

That’s Wild
- The day before a massive amount of players are running through drills, hoping to make the Minnesota Wild’s roster, the team held media day and the players generally just got to hang around, get pictures taken of them, and skate a little bit.
You’re welcome #mnwild pic.twitter.com/rFNpRbeQiE— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 21, 2022
Media day frames next stop: training camp ✅ #mnwild pic.twitter.com/b1HHvhYJNz— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 21, 2022
- Tyson Jost is still a player some believe in, but his experience in St. Paul has been fairly lackluster. He might be something in the future (still) so that has earned him the No. 13 spot on our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 list. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The competition on the blue line is about to heat up. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Bill Daly opened up about the NHL’s future plans when it comes to the salary cap, gambling, advertisements, and Russia. [The Athletic]
- An actual trade happened earlier this week. The Dallas Stars acquired young blueliner Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers for a first-round pick. [BSB]
- Despite an ongoing lawsuit, a Philadelphia Flyers staff member is sticking with the team and continuing his job. [Broad Street Hockey]
