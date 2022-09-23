Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov, Zuccarello together again

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild held their first on-ice practice of training camp yesterday, but beyond the line combinations and interesting young players, we got to see Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello reconnect after a summer apart.
Mats Zuccarello. Father of two!— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 23, 2022
Zuccy talks about some changes heading into the new #mnwild season. pic.twitter.com/AAzOhNUzxn
- Adam Beckman had a decent rookie AHL season, but the Wild’s prospect pool has gotten so strong that he’s dropped down to No. 11 on our Top 25 Under 25 ranking this year. [Hockey Wilderness]
- We saw the Wild’s training camp groups, and decided to go the extra mile and assume some lineup decisions that Dean Evason has already made. Some lines from last year are sticking together, but there are some interesting choices as well. [Hockey Wilderness]
- An inside look at Kaprizov’s journey back to the United States. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- The Philadelphia Flyers’ season is already a disaster and they haven’t even stepped on the ice yet. Top center Sean Couturier might be out for a while after he suffered an injury during an off-ice training session last week, and now top defenseman Ryan Ellis’s career might be over after a complicated injury. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Questions for all 32 teams heading into training camp. [ESPN]
- Former second-overall pick Nolan Patrick will not play this season, and retirement rumors are circling. [Knights On Ice]
- Edmonton Oilers netminder Mike Smith failed his medical test, so his future is uncertain. [Yahoo Sports]
