Top 25 Under 25: Connor Dewar grinds to No. 10

Vitals Age: 23 Position: C, LW Shoots: Left Height: 5’10″ Weight: 183 lbs Acquired: 3rd-round pick (92nd overall) in 2018 NHL Entry Draft 2021-22 Team: Iowa Wild (AHL) / Minnesota Wild (NHL)

With Connor Dewar, it is more of the former.

The 23-year-old forward made such an impression in the NHL last season that he stuck around for 35 total games, 16 more appearances than he had in the minors. That alone should speak volumes about how his season went and where he stands among the other young forwards on the roster.

Dewar has just steadily developed into being a two-way dynamo at every level. He plays with such an intensity that is immediately noticeable to even the hockey beginner’s eye; and that is why he is going to stick around for quite a long time, especially if he gets more of an opportunity.

The Stats

It’s not always so evident that a player is developing, but just looking at Dewar’s stat line through his career it is plain as day. Starting out as a depth WHL player on his Everett Silvertips team, progressing into the point-per-game guy, and then captaining his squad in his final year and leading that team in scoring. Then, turning professional and having a mediocre rookie season on an Iowa team that was very veteran-heavy with the likes of Gerry Mayhew and Sam Anas. More opportunity means more points in a stellar sophomore season and then starting out as the AHL Wild’s primary point producer last season and earning his NHL debut. He hasn’t turned back since.

Roll the Tape

As we mentioned earlier, the first time you watch Dewar, it might just make you excited that you can see someone skate around the ice like he does not know how to “stop” or “slow down.”

Even on his first NHL goal, Dewar’s feet never stopped moving. Taking the puck in-stride and managing to get a shot off in the perfect time.

The Wild clearly ran all over the Canadiens during that game, but it is great to see Dewar start out the entire play from his own zone, and just end up with a goal seconds later.

But it is not just point-producing or goal-scoring for Dewar, his primary focus seems to be looking like a man possessed on any penalty kill.

Connor Dewar doing Connor Dewar shit on the penalty kill pic.twitter.com/RJRXJedhFh — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) April 25, 2022

Dewar with an insane shift on the penalty kill that draws a penalty himself. Just beautiful. pic.twitter.com/5o4r8i5K0K — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 12, 2022

It’s a special thing to have a player that clearly loves to be a pest when the other team has the man advantage. It is just incredible to see — the poke checks, the shot blocks, the shorthanded rush chances. Dewar can do a lot and might just end up being one of the best penalty killers in the league. He looks like it, anyway.

The Future

Dewar will be playing in St. Paul until he doesn’t want to anymore. He showed enough to the fans and to the organization, that he should have a permanent place on the lineup and the only choice Evason has to make his if it will be in a more prominent role with skilled forwards, or on the fourth line as a specialty player. Right now, the latter is probably going to be the result of training camp and to start the season, but all it takes is one look as a top-six center or winger, and Dewar might suddenly earn that role for good.

He signed a two-year, one-way deal this summer, so the organization clearly believes in him, and it gives them some wiggle room for finding out if he can play more up the lineup. Time is on their side, but we should at least expect Dewar to get some prime chances if he plays like he has been and some injuries happen. He might just end up as the fan favorite and we will all be clamoring for him to be on this team forever.

