Wilderness Walk: Wild earn overtime win to start preseason

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild started their preseason with a bang. During a Sunday matinee game against the Colorado Avalanche, they earned a 3-2 overtime win after going up 2-0 early but letting the Stanley Cup champions come back and tie it up. Ryan Hartman scored the game-winner. Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal and earned an assist. Calen Addison scored Minnesota’s second goal. Marco Rossi earned two assists. A solid outing.

Unfortunately, the game was not broadcasted, so we couldn’t watch it, but at least we got to hear about some cool stats and seeing the big names and hot prospects produce some points.

  • One bummer is Kirill Kaprizov left the game early after taking a shot from Frederick Gaudreau off the ankle. But no worries, it was just precautionary, according to Evason. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • We know most of the players that will make the final Wild roster after training camp, but what about some players that could surprise us? There are some candidates that can see their stock rise in the next few weeks. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Matt Dumba’s name has been in the trade rumors for approximately a billion years by now, but this year it’s a little bit more real with an expiring contract and several defenseman prospects nipping at his heel. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...

