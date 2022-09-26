Wild trim training camp roster to 51 players

The Minnesota Wild have made their first roster cuts at this year’s training camp and it is one of the easier cuts to make.

Announced by the team on Monday morning, they have sent forwards Caedan Bankier, Hunter Haight, Servac Petrovsky, and Josh Pillar, and defensemen Kyle Masters and David Spacek, back to their respective junior teams. They have also released goaltender Thomas Milic from his amateur try-out.

OFFICIAL: We have trimmed our #mnwild Training Camp roster. Thank you to Caedan Bankier, Kyle Masters, Hunter Haight, Servac Petrovsky, Josh Pillar, David Spacek and Thomas Milic.



The training camp is now split into just two groups instead of three.

None of this comes as a big surprise. These players were not going to make the NHL roster — obviously — and are still too young to turn pro and report for Iowa’s camp.

Head coach Dean Evason spoke to the media after the preseason win yesterday and mentioned that cuts will be coming, specifically to the younger players, as we see today. He reflected on providing a worthwhile experience for these future skaters, but also trying to get ready for a significant NHL season. Evason mentioned that he wants to get to his group of guys as soon as possible, as well. It’s a balancing act.

Minnesota continues its preseason with a game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.