Wilderness Walk: Fan mishap during preseason celebration

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
St Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild - Game Two Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Well, preseason can be an exciting time. You’re watching your favorite hockey team play on the ice once again and if they win, it’s a great time to celebrate, and if they lose, well it’s just the preseason. But after the dramatic overtime winner scored by Ryan Hartman on Sunday, a fan appeared to fall over top one of the tunnel entrances. They appear to be all right.
  • Head coach Dean Evason was full of praise for both Calen Addison and Marco Rossi, two highly skilled players trying to make their mark on this team immediately. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Our Top 25 Under 25 ranking continues and at No. 9, it’s fresh draftee Danila Yurov. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Minnesota Wild cut down their training camp roster by sending back some young players to their junior teams. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Marc-Andre Fleury is relishing the first regular practice schedule since his trade earlier this year. [StarTribune]
  • Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi are together defining the Wild’s future. [ESPN]

Off the trail...

