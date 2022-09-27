Wilderness Walk: Fan mishap during preseason celebration

That’s Wild
- Well, preseason can be an exciting time. You’re watching your favorite hockey team play on the ice once again and if they win, it’s a great time to celebrate, and if they lose, well it’s just the preseason. But after the dramatic overtime winner scored by Ryan Hartman on Sunday, a fan appeared to fall over top one of the tunnel entrances. They appear to be all right.
oh my god haha https://t.co/uJvpBwyxeT pic.twitter.com/8FxTD8tgjh— thomas (@sludgewilliams) September 26, 2022
- Head coach Dean Evason was full of praise for both Calen Addison and Marco Rossi, two highly skilled players trying to make their mark on this team immediately. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Our Top 25 Under 25 ranking continues and at No. 9, it’s fresh draftee Danila Yurov. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Minnesota Wild cut down their training camp roster by sending back some young players to their junior teams. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Marc-Andre Fleury is relishing the first regular practice schedule since his trade earlier this year. [StarTribune]
- Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi are together defining the Wild’s future. [ESPN]
Off the trail...
- WWE star Kevin Owens wore a Vancouver Canucks jersey during an event last Saturday and had some nice words to say about their head coach. [Yahoo Sports]
- Hurricane Ian has forced the Tampa Bay Lightning to postpone a couple of preseason games. [TSN]
