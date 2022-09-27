Wild cut more players from training camp

Another day at Minnesota Wild training camp is happening, but this time with less people.

Announced by the team on Tuesday morning, the Wild have released Tanner Kaspick, Ty Ronning, Mike O’Leary, Turner Ottenbreit, Benjamin Finkelstein, and C.J. Motte from their try-outs. These dudes will be heading to Des Moines for Iowa Wild training camp next week and some might even win jobs in the AHL or ECHL after that.

Now the Wild’s training camp roster is at 45 players. Still large enough for a big chunk to break off, but those cuts will most likely not happen until a couple more preseason games happen. With a 23-man roster limit, Minnesota still needs to cut 22 players from the roster, and some of those decisions will be easier than others.

There are some spots in the lineup that are getting battled for, but that will all play out in the next several days. Hockey is slowly coming back and the Wild’s roster is slowly taking shape.