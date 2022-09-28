Wilderness Walk: NHL salary cap going to increase, by a lot

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild were ranked fifth among all 32 NHL teams in terms of how well they are set up for the next three years. Taking into consideration the current roster, prospects, front office, coaching, and cap, Minnesota is considered one of the best. [ESPN]
- Carson Lambos returned to the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice last summer and had a good enough season for us to project him a little bit better and he move dup to No. 8 on our Top 25 Under 25 list. [Hockey Wilderness]
- After returning some players to their junior teams, the Wild cut the group that were on try-outs. They have been moved down to Iowa’s training camp. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- The NHL is letting its teams know that they are going to expect a very sharp increase in the cap ceiling. This upcoming season the salary cap is $82.5 million and it is scheduled to increase by $1 million next summer, increase at least $4 million more in 2024, and then a whopping $5 million more in 2025, leading to the NHL having a $92-million salary cap for the 2025-26 season. [Sportsnet]
- Kaiden Guhle is pushing to make the Montreal Canadiens roster. [EOTP]
- Detroit Red Wings’ source of hope: Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond. [Yahoo Sports]
Loading comments...