Wilderness Wild: Guerin celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by sitting down with general manager Bill Guerin and talking about his Nicaraguan mother and his childhood. [NHL dot com]
- Marat Khusnutdinov is next on our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 list, earning the No. 7 spot after a strong year in the KHL. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Can the Wild really carry through an entire season with the elderly Marc-Andre Fleury? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Vancouver Canucks owner has been accused of child abuse. [Defector]
- Looking at how the betting markets see the 2022-23 NHL season. [Sportsnet]
- The Montreal Canadiens have a lot of raw prospects to develop, but that concept isn’t just going to work for everyone. It has to mold around the young player, and go from there. [EOTP]
- Stop trying to put Miles Wood in the top-nine, for the New Jersey Devils. [AATJ]
- Matthew Tkachuk ready to go through his first training camp as a member of the Florida Panthers. [NBC Sports]
