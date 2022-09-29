 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Wild: Guerin celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by sitting down with general manager Bill Guerin and talking about his Nicaraguan mother and his childhood. [NHL dot com]
  • Marat Khusnutdinov is next on our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 list, earning the No. 7 spot after a strong year in the KHL. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Can the Wild really carry through an entire season with the elderly Marc-Andre Fleury? [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

