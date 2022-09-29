Gamethread: Wild at Stars (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are here and visiting the Dallas Stars to just hang out and play some preseason hockey. There are some important players tonight for our favorite hockey team, so that’s something also to look forward to.

Wild at Stars When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: American Airlines Center TV: Bally Sports North, BSSW, NHL Network Radio: KFAN 100.3

Led by a first line with Sam Steel getting another chance to play with some talent, and further bolstered by either Iowa’s top players or someone named Marco Rossi, the Wild might be entertaining tonight

Wild lineup

Tyson Jost — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman — Marco Rossi — Nic Petan

Sam Hentges — Mason Shaw — Mitchell Chaffee

Brandon Baddock — Damien Giroux — Joseph Cramarossa

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Calen Addison

Ryan O’Rourke — Andrej Sustr

Jesper Wallstedt

Zane McIntyre

Tune in on Bally Sports North — or the NHL Network, if you need it — at 7:00 p.m. to watch these 20 players take on some silly and stupid members of the Stars.

