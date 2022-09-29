Gamethread: Wild at Stars (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are here and visiting the Dallas Stars to just hang out and play some preseason hockey. There are some important players tonight for our favorite hockey team, so that’s something also to look forward to.
Led by a first line with Sam Steel getting another chance to play with some talent, and further bolstered by either Iowa’s top players or someone named Marco Rossi, the Wild might be entertaining tonight
Wild lineup
Tyson Jost — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman — Marco Rossi — Nic Petan
Sam Hentges — Mason Shaw — Mitchell Chaffee
Brandon Baddock — Damien Giroux — Joseph Cramarossa
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Calen Addison
Ryan O’Rourke — Andrej Sustr
Jesper Wallstedt
Zane McIntyre
Tune in on Bally Sports North — or the NHL Network, if you need it — at 7:00 p.m. to watch these 20 players take on some silly and stupid members of the Stars.
