 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Jost received hateful messages from Avs fans

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Washington Capitals Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

That’s Wild

  • Tyson Jost is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Minnesota. He has been scoring a whole lot in the preseason and might end up taking Kevin Fiala’s role in the lineup for the foreseeable future. But he did suffer what he called some “dark days,” as he saw his former teammates on the Colorado Avalanche lift the Stanley Cup just a few months after he was traded. After the championship celebrations, Jost reportedly received a lot of hateful messages from Colorado fans, expressing that they would not have won the Cup if he was still on the team, and stupid stuff of that ilk. [The Athletic]
  • The preseason is rolling on and Jesper Wallstedt played all 60 minutes in what ended up as a very comfortable win. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • And speaking of Swedish prospects, Liam Ohgren earned the No. 6 spot on our Top 25 Under 25 after being drafted just a few months ago, because we love him. [Hockey Wilderness]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...