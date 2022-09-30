Wilderness Walk: Jost received hateful messages from Avs fans

That’s Wild
- Tyson Jost is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Minnesota. He has been scoring a whole lot in the preseason and might end up taking Kevin Fiala’s role in the lineup for the foreseeable future. But he did suffer what he called some “dark days,” as he saw his former teammates on the Colorado Avalanche lift the Stanley Cup just a few months after he was traded. After the championship celebrations, Jost reportedly received a lot of hateful messages from Colorado fans, expressing that they would not have won the Cup if he was still on the team, and stupid stuff of that ilk. [The Athletic]
- The preseason is rolling on and Jesper Wallstedt played all 60 minutes in what ended up as a very comfortable win. [Hockey Wilderness]
- And speaking of Swedish prospects, Liam Ohgren earned the No. 6 spot on our Top 25 Under 25 after being drafted just a few months ago, because we love him. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
