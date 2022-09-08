Wilderness Walk: Wild announce national broadcast schedule

That’s Wild
- Just like every other team in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild had their national broadcast schedule released. Amazingly, they are the team that is going to have the most games on national television with 15 of their upcoming season available for all.
- Not a lot of transaction news lately, but the Wild did trade Dmytri Kulikov and GM Bill Guerin explained why, while also hinting at some other moves in the future. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 ranking continues, but most recently, we had a look at some of the players that have graduated from the list, and it turns out a good portion of the Wild’s core suddenly aged out of the ranking. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Adam Beckman struggled last season, but he should be ready to put all of that behind him as he battles for a spot on the roster later this month. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Ottawa Senators have had a fantastic summer with the signing of Claude Giroux, acquiring Alex Debrincat, and locking up some key players for a very long time — and they continued doing the latter as they signed Tim Stutzle to an eight-year extension. [Silver Seven Sens]
- Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter sat down and answered some questions on the team’s captaincy, and the summer the Flames had. [Sportsnet]
- Twenty-five players that have the possibility of breaking out this season. [ESPN]
