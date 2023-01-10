Wilderness Walk: Shaw needs to stay in lineup

The Minnesota Wild have avoided a difficult decision for the last little stretch of games, but that decision might need to be made soon. With Brandon Duhaime returning and the acquisition of Ryan Reaves, they just have too many dang forwards.

Unfortunately, that might mean that one of our favorite players to watch could possibly be playing in fewer games in the future, as The Athletic’s Joe Smith hypothesizes:

So what happens? My best guess is that Shaw could be an odd man out, or at the very least Duhaime will be part of a rotation on the fourth line that includes veteran Ryan Reaves. Shaw and Dewar are great together, but Dewar and Duhaime have been too, both at five-on-five and on the penalty kill. They were called “Dewy I and Dewy 2” for a reason. This creates an inner competition that every staff craves. — The Athletic

No! We hate that. Let Mason play as much as he wants.

That’s Wild

Speaking about difficult decisions and conversations, the Wild need to sign Matt Boldy to a new contract before next season. Unfortunately, it is most likely going to be a bridge deal, but what will that contract look like? We have an idea. [Hockey Wilderness]

Off the trail...