Wilderness Walk: Mats Zuccarello feels bad

Don’t worry, Mats, we forgive you.

During last night’s game against the New York Rangers, one of our favorite members of the Minnesota Wild played a key role in giving up the puck a couple times and sometimes that directly resulted in a goal scored or a very good scoring chance. Just bad timing, but the entire team was pretty damn bad in Madison Square Garden, anyways.

Zuccarello said the Wild were “horrendous” first two periods, would only speak for himself when it came to the propensity tonight for turnovers, saying he was “horrible.” But brought side, they were better in 3rd and got point — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 11, 2023

The entire team got outplayed by the Rangers last night. Please, don’t worry about it Zuccy.

That’s Wild

Off the trail...