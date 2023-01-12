Wilderness Walk: Wallstedt, Walker named AHL All-Stars

Both Jesper Wallstedt and Sammy Walker have their own future in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild — one as a potential top-tier starting goaltender, and the other as a pesky and quick secondary scorer — but for now, they have been lights out in Iowa in their rookie campaigns and were named to the AHL All-Star roster on Wednesday.

Walker is the easy choice for a skater to represent the Wild. In 27 games, he has scored 14 goals and 29 points, leading his team in both categories. For Wallstedt, he has been the designated starter in Iowa for the entire season as he looks to bank on his high-rated potential. To start out his North American career, he has earned a .906 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average in 18 games, which is fairly average but considering that he is still just 20 years old, he is doing great. He leads all Under-21 goaltenders in save percentage (there are only six 20-year-old netminders in the AHL right now, but we’re still counting it).

Future is bright for these dudes and they get to take part in an All-Star Game before really establishing themselves in the NHL.

