Wild place Joseph Cramarossa on waivers, terminates contract

The Minnesota Wild are letting one of their depth forwards explore a new playing opportunity over in Europe and are terminating his contract from the team.

First, it was reported that the Wild have placed forward Joseph Cramarossa on waivers this afternoon, for the purpose of contract termination. Then shortly after, we got some more clarity as to why his contract was being terminated, as the 30-year-old has signed a contract with Adler Manheim of the DEL, the top division in Germany.

Sounds like he has a deal with Manheim, so #mnwild weren’t going to hold him back https://t.co/s6MCuT5eRW — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 12, 2023

Currently down in the AHL with the Iowa Wild, Cramarossa was in his final year of a two-year, two-way deal that was paying him $182,500 while in the minors. Now a move to Germany could be for a larger salary, a longer term, or just being able to take a step down from the AHL, and play in a league that might be better for the lifestyle he wants to live. Nobody knows, but playing overseas sounds pretty damn neat.

Now with Cramarossa out of the lineup, Iowa’s group of forwards gets even younger, losing its oldest member. This means even more opportunity for young players like Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee, Mikey Milne, and Sam Hentges, who were most likely below the veteran forward on the depth chart.

Cramarossa has been with the Wild organization since the 2020-21, when he followed GM Bill Guerin over from the Pittsburgh Penguins and joined the AHL team over here. He had four goals and nine points in 18 games in Iowa this year.