Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Islanders (6:30 p.m.)

Long Island!

By Thomas P. Williams
New York Islanders v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are wrapping up this miniature road trip against the New York Islanders and are really hoping that this is the game that gets them back on track. It’s been too long since we’ve seen a win around here.

Wild at Islanders

When: 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: UBS Arena
TV: BSN, BSWX, MSGSN
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Islanders lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Beauvillier — Brock Nelson — Josh Bailey
Zach Parise — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin — Casey Cizikas — Cal Clutterbuck

Sebastian Aho — Noah Dobson
Parker Wotherspoon — Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Join us in the comments down below!

