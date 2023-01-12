Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Islanders (6:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are wrapping up this miniature road trip against the New York Islanders and are really hoping that this is the game that gets them back on track. It’s been too long since we’ve seen a win around here.
Wild at Islanders
When: 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: UBS Arena
TV: BSN, BSWX, MSGSN
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Projected Islanders lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Beauvillier — Brock Nelson — Josh Bailey
Zach Parise — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin — Casey Cizikas — Cal Clutterbuck
Sebastian Aho — Noah Dobson
Parker Wotherspoon — Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
