Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Islanders (6:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are wrapping up this miniature road trip against the New York Islanders and are really hoping that this is the game that gets them back on track. It’s been too long since we’ve seen a win around here.

Wild at Islanders

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: UBS Arena

TV: BSN, BSWX, MSGSN

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Islanders lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Beauvillier — Brock Nelson — Josh Bailey

Zach Parise — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin — Casey Cizikas — Cal Clutterbuck

Sebastian Aho — Noah Dobson

Parker Wotherspoon — Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

