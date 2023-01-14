Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Coyotes (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild puled out a late-game gutsy win over the New York Islanders on Thursday, and now they get to (hopefully) kick their feet up a little bit for a weekend match against the Arizona Coyotes at home.

Wild vs. Coyotes

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Coyotes lineup

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Dylan Guenther

Nick Ritchie — Travis Boyd — Christian Fischer

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Zack Kassian

Juuso Välimäki — Troy Stecher

Patrik Nemeth — JJ Moser

Jakob Chychrun — Shayne Gostisbehere

Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

