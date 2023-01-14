Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Coyotes (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild puled out a late-game gutsy win over the New York Islanders on Thursday, and now they get to (hopefully) kick their feet up a little bit for a weekend match against the Arizona Coyotes at home.
Wild vs. Coyotes
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Coyotes lineup
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Dylan Guenther
Nick Ritchie — Travis Boyd — Christian Fischer
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Zack Kassian
Juuso Välimäki — Troy Stecher
Patrik Nemeth — JJ Moser
Jakob Chychrun — Shayne Gostisbehere
Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
