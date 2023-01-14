 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Coyotes (7:00 p.m.)

Howling in St. Paul.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
NHL: NOV 27 Coyotes at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild puled out a late-game gutsy win over the New York Islanders on Thursday, and now they get to (hopefully) kick their feet up a little bit for a weekend match against the Arizona Coyotes at home.

Wild vs. Coyotes

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Coyotes lineup

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Dylan Guenther
Nick Ritchie — Travis Boyd — Christian Fischer
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Zack Kassian

Juuso Välimäki — Troy Stecher
Patrik Nemeth — JJ Moser
Jakob Chychrun — Shayne Gostisbehere
Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram

Join us in the comments down below!

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...