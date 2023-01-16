Wilderness Walk: Guerin reveals trade deadline strategy

The NHL trade deadline is roughly six weeks away and we are starting to get more and more reports of moves that can potentially happen, instead of the far-fetched dreams that some of us had of trades happening months ago.

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin held his midseason media availability and with that came more clarity on some things related to the trade deadline. Let’s break it down quickly

Guerin loves what Filip Gustavsson is doing and has been his biggest surprise this season, not that he didn’t trust the player but he did not imagine the 24-year-old netminder was going to be this good.

He said that he’s started conversations with a couple camps of upcoming RFAs and Matt Boldy getting a new contract is at the top of the priority list.

Guerin will not actively shop Matt Dumba, but will look for moves that make sense to supplement the team now and in the future. They would need to get a defenseman back in the trade, not pure future assets.

Alex Goligoski remains on the sidelines but there has been no trade request. Disappointed that he’s not playing, but Guerin is keeping in contact with the hometown defenseman.

Yeah, so some good tidbits and at least some things have gotten much clearer.

That’s Wild

For some more detailed information and quotes from Guerin, Joe Smith wrote exactly what we learned from that same media availability. [The Athletic]

Speaking of trades, Jakob Chychrun was linked to the Wild for just 18 or so hours. He was brought up on a broadcast, word spread around, and then that report got quickly shot down. [Hockey Wilderness]

