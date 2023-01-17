Our beloved Kirill Kaprizov and his Minnesota Wild are facing Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals tonight. The St. Paul star gets to face off against his hero for just the second time in his career. Should be a good one.

Wild at Capitals

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: BSN, BSWIX, NBCSWA

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Capitals lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Conor Sheary

Anthony Mantha — Evgeny Kuznetsov — T.J. Oshie

Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Tom Wilson

Marcus Johansson — Nic Dowd — Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen

Matt Irwin — Martin Fehervary

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Join us in the comments down below!