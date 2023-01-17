Our beloved Kirill Kaprizov and his Minnesota Wild are facing Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals tonight. The St. Paul star gets to face off against his hero for just the second time in his career. Should be a good one.
Wild at Capitals
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: Capital One Arena
TV: BSN, BSWIX, NBCSWA
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Projected Capitals lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Conor Sheary
Anthony Mantha — Evgeny Kuznetsov — T.J. Oshie
Sonny Milano — Nicklas Backstrom — Tom Wilson
Marcus Johansson — Nic Dowd — Garnet Hathaway
Erik Gustafsson — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Dmitry Orlov — Nick Jensen
Matt Irwin — Martin Fehervary
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
