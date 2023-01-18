Wilderness Walk: Wild interested in Luke Schenn

The trade chatter is not going to stop until the NHL trade deadline on March 3. Reports and rumors and reports and rumors. They will keep on going in this cycle until the transactions are made, and boy, we do love transactions.

On the latest episode of “Straight from the Source” both The Athletic’s Joe Smith and Michael Russo mention that the Minnesota Wild are interested in hard-nosed and gritty right-handed defenseman Luke Schenn, who currently plays on the terrible Vancouver Canucks.

Of course, the Wild already have a roster with seven blueliners so just acquiring him without having one leave doesn’t make sense. But we imagine that this will be an easy replacement for Matt Dumba if the trigger is finally pulled and the long-time Minnesota player gets traded before he hits free agency.

In theory, Dumba can get way more of a return than Schenn, so it will be the Wild selling high on a rental and then acquiring another rental for much cheaper that can come along for a ride into the playoffs and play Dumba’s 20 minutes and role on the penalty kill. This makes perfect sense if Wild management does not feel that Calen Addison is ready to step into a big role, or if they don’t want Brock Faber coming in with the pressure of the NHL right away. Either way, Schenn can provide a safety net, so it is kind of logical.

