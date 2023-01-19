Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Hurricanes (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are about to play in their second game of their four-game road trip and they’re facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Plus, Matt Dumba is a healthy scratch after not playing so well the last few games.
Wild at Hurricanes
When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: PNC Arena
TV: BSN, BSWI, BSSO
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matthew Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Jordan Greenway
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Alex Goligoski
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Hurricanes lineup:
Max Pacioretty — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stasny — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaneimi — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin De Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
