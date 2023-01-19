Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Hurricanes (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are about to play in their second game of their four-game road trip and they’re facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Plus, Matt Dumba is a healthy scratch after not playing so well the last few games.

Wild at Hurricanes

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: PNC Arena

TV: BSN, BSWI, BSSO

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Matthew Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Jordan Greenway

Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Alex Goligoski

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Hurricanes lineup:

Max Pacioretty — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stasny — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaneimi — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin De Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

