Wilderness Walk: Too many damn penalties

That’s Wild
- There are multiple trade rumors circling around players of the Minnesota Wild. The latest one is Jordan Greenway. Unfortunately, his contract might mean the end of playing in St. Paul because with Matt Boldy’s new contract kicking in next year some pennies will need to be pinched. So, with that being said, what does a Jordan Greenway trade look like? [Hockey Wilderness]
- Last night the Wild got demolished by the Carolina Hurricanes but a lot of it was their fault and their obsession with taking so many damn penalties. [Hockey Wilderness]
- During that game as well, Matt Dumba was nowhere to be seen — because he was a healthy scratch. Dean Evason said it was strictly a hockey reason for his poor play as of late. [StarTribune]
- Over at St. Cloud State, Jack Peart is thriving in his sophomore year and really making the Wild look smart taking him in the second round. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Everything you need to know about the upcoming 2023 All-Star Game. [ESPN]
- Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice decided to publicly criticize the officiating of one of his games earlier, but that does not go unpunished. On Thursday it was announced that he has been fined $25,000 because of it. [NHL dot com]
- Our old friend Eric Staal was knocked out in last night’s Panthers game against the Montreal Canadiens after a questionable hit from Mike Matheson. [Yahoo Sports]
Loading comments...