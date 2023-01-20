The future of Hockey Wilderness is uncertain

This morning we received word from Vox Media, who owns SB Nation, that they are cutting a large portion of the sites that cover the NHL and Hockey Wilderness will be one of them. This means that they will no longer be financially supporting this website and ending contracts with all of our writers and staff here.

We will be staying here through Feb. 28, but after that we are not so sure what will happen to Hockey Wilderness.

Every site manager has been told that they are exploring options and will come with more information to transition this site beyond that date, but that is all we have at the moment.

Personally, we want to keep everyone updated here because whether you are a reader, commenter, fanposter, writer or former writer, you have contributed to making this place a wonderful space to talk everything Minnesota Wild.

You all deserve transparency as we go through this, so we will keep you updated with what’s next.

Thank you all for helping make Hockey Wilderness what it is.