Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Panthers (5:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are playing their third game of a four-game road trip against the Florida Panthers tonight and hopefully it doesn’t end like the last game.
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Brandon Duhaime
Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Alex Goligoski
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson is in the starter’s net tonight with Marc-Andre Fleury as the backup.
Notably, Matt Dumba is still a healthy scratch, despite the initial impression that Thursday was just going to be a “wake-up call” and he would be back in the next one. He is not.
Marcus Foligno is out sick so Mason Shaw gets to make his triumphant return to the lineup.
Projected Panthers lineup
Anton Lundell — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Grigori Denisenko — Eetu Luostarinen — Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg — Chris Tierney — Givani Smith
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Radko Gudas
Alex Lyon is starting.
We're still here, so join is in the comments!
