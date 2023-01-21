Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Panthers (5:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are playing their third game of a four-game road trip against the Florida Panthers tonight and hopefully it doesn’t end like the last game.

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Brandon Duhaime

Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Alex Goligoski

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson is in the starter’s net tonight with Marc-Andre Fleury as the backup.

Notably, Matt Dumba is still a healthy scratch, despite the initial impression that Thursday was just going to be a “wake-up call” and he would be back in the next one. He is not.

Marcus Foligno is out sick so Mason Shaw gets to make his triumphant return to the lineup.

Projected Panthers lineup

Anton Lundell — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Grigori Denisenko — Eetu Luostarinen — Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg — Chris Tierney — Givani Smith

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Radko Gudas

Alex Lyon is starting.

