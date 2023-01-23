Wilderness Walk: Gone fishin’

The Minnesota Wild are hosting their annual fathers/brothers/mentors trip down in Florida right now and the pairing of Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime were fairly successful in their recent fishing voyage.

Bad day to be a fish when the Dewey’s are in town #mnwild pic.twitter.com/N52oDzWmm4 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 22, 2023

Hell, they even saw a shark just come right up to their boat.

Just dudes having fun, catching fish, touching sharks.

That’s Wild

Just in case you missed the tragic news, Vox Media has cut all funding to 28 of its 34 hockey sites at SB Nation and Hockey Wilderness is included in that. We don’t know what the future is going to look like but we’ll keep you posted. [Hockey Wilderness]

