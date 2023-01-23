Wilderness Walk: Gone fishin’

The Minnesota Wild are hosting their annual fathers/brothers/mentors trip down in Florida right now and the pairing of Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime were fairly successful in their recent fishing voyage.
Bad day to be a fish when the Dewey’s are in town #mnwild pic.twitter.com/N52oDzWmm4— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 22, 2023
Hell, they even saw a shark just come right up to their boat.
Dewey2 shark update for the people: #mnwild pic.twitter.com/qTSjNinhOf— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 22, 2023
Just dudes having fun, catching fish, touching sharks.
That’s Wild
- Just in case you missed the tragic news, Vox Media has cut all funding to 28 of its 34 hockey sites at SB Nation and Hockey Wilderness is included in that. We don’t know what the future is going to look like but we’ll keep you posted. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Vancouver Canucks are about to trade Bo Horvat any day now but here’s why the Wild aren’t really a good option for him and why the team shouldn’t go after him. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho and New York Islanders’ Sebastian Aho had a showdown of the ages. [Defector]
- What should we expect from the upcoming NHL trade deadline? Well some general managers spoke about it. [ESPN]
- The Canucks really did Bruce Boudreau dirty this past weekend and it really shone a light on how poorly run the team is. [The Athletic]
