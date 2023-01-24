 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Lightning (6:00 p.m.)

They’re hanging out in Florida for a little bit longer.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild pick up a win at home over the Tampa Bay Lighting Photo by Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images

With their fathers, brothers, and mentors by their side, the Minnesota Wild are visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning with hopes and dreams that they can get back on track. They really need some points right now. Like, right now.

Wild at Lightning

When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Amalie Arena
TV: BSN, BSWI, BSSUN
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Ryan Hartman
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Lightning lineup

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos — Alex Killorn
Ross Colton — Nick Paul — Patrick Maroon
Vladislav Namestnikov — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Victor Hedman — Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev — Nicklaus Perbix
Ian Cole — Erik Cernak

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

Join us in the comments down below!

