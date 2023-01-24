Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Lightning (6:00 p.m.)

With their fathers, brothers, and mentors by their side, the Minnesota Wild are visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning with hopes and dreams that they can get back on track. They really need some points right now. Like, right now.

Wild at Lightning

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Amalie Arena

TV: BSN, BSWI, BSSUN

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Ryan Hartman

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Lightning lineup

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos — Alex Killorn

Ross Colton — Nick Paul — Patrick Maroon

Vladislav Namestnikov — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Victor Hedman — Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev — Nicklaus Perbix

Ian Cole — Erik Cernak

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

