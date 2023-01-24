Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Lightning (6:00 p.m.)

With their fathers, brothers, and mentors by their side, the Minnesota Wild are visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning with hopes and dreams that they can get back on track. They really need some points right now. Like, right now.
Wild at Lightning
When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Amalie Arena
TV: BSN, BSWI, BSSUN
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Ryan Hartman
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Lightning lineup
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos — Alex Killorn
Ross Colton — Nick Paul — Patrick Maroon
Vladislav Namestnikov — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry
Victor Hedman — Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev — Nicklaus Perbix
Ian Cole — Erik Cernak
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
