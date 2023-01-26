 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Flyers (7:00 p.m.)

Tortorella is in St. Paul.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

John Tortorella and his Philadelphia Flyers are visiting the Minnesota Wild, who really need a damn win. After failing to get some points against the Hurricanes, Panthers, and Lightning, the Wild are looking for a victory against a bad Flyers team.

Wild vs Flyers

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: Hulu
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matthew Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Jordan Greenway
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Flyers lineup

James Van Riemsdyk — Morgan Frost — Owen Tippett
Joel Farabee — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Kevin Hayes — Scott Laughton — Wade Allison
Nicolas Deslauriers — Patrick Brown — Zack MacEwan

Ivan Provorov — Cam York
Travis Sanheim — Tony Angelo
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart
Felix Sandstrom

