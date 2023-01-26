Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Flyers (7:00 p.m.)

John Tortorella and his Philadelphia Flyers are visiting the Minnesota Wild, who really need a damn win. After failing to get some points against the Hurricanes, Panthers, and Lightning, the Wild are looking for a victory against a bad Flyers team.
Wild vs Flyers
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: Hulu
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Matthew Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Jordan Greenway
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Flyers lineup
James Van Riemsdyk — Morgan Frost — Owen Tippett
Joel Farabee — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Kevin Hayes — Scott Laughton — Wade Allison
Nicolas Deslauriers — Patrick Brown — Zack MacEwan
Ivan Provorov — Cam York
Travis Sanheim — Tony Angelo
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Felix Sandstrom
