Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Flyers (7:00 p.m.)

John Tortorella and his Philadelphia Flyers are visiting the Minnesota Wild, who really need a damn win. After failing to get some points against the Hurricanes, Panthers, and Lightning, the Wild are looking for a victory against a bad Flyers team.

Wild vs Flyers

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: Hulu

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Matthew Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Brandon Duhaime

Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — Jordan Greenway

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Flyers lineup

James Van Riemsdyk — Morgan Frost — Owen Tippett

Joel Farabee — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Kevin Hayes — Scott Laughton — Wade Allison

Nicolas Deslauriers — Patrick Brown — Zack MacEwan

Ivan Provorov — Cam York

Travis Sanheim — Tony Angelo

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Felix Sandstrom

